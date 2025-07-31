New Leadership in Thane: Dr. Panchal Takes Charge

Dr. Shrikrishnanath B Panchal has officially assumed the role of collector for Thane district, stepping into the shoes of the retiring Ashok Shingare.

A native of Udgir, located in Latur district, Dr. Panchal is not only an Indian Administrative Service officer from the 2016 batch but also an MBBS graduate. His tenure in various districts such as Yavatmal and Jalna has been praised widely.

During his service in Yavatmal, Dr. Panchal's efforts led to the Zilla Parishad receiving the Yashwantrao Chavan Panchayat Raj Award and high honors for executing women and child development schemes effectively.

