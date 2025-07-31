Left Menu

New Leadership in Thane: Dr. Panchal Takes Charge

Dr. Shrikrishnanath B Panchal, a 2016 batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the new collector of Thane district, succeeding Ashok Shingare. Hailing from Udgir in Latur, Panchal has a commendable track record, including accolades for effective governance during his tenure in Yavatmal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:50 IST
New Leadership in Thane: Dr. Panchal Takes Charge
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. Shrikrishnanath B Panchal has officially assumed the role of collector for Thane district, stepping into the shoes of the retiring Ashok Shingare.

A native of Udgir, located in Latur district, Dr. Panchal is not only an Indian Administrative Service officer from the 2016 batch but also an MBBS graduate. His tenure in various districts such as Yavatmal and Jalna has been praised widely.

During his service in Yavatmal, Dr. Panchal's efforts led to the Zilla Parishad receiving the Yashwantrao Chavan Panchayat Raj Award and high honors for executing women and child development schemes effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025