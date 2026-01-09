Left Menu

Young Visionary with LSE Background Shakes Up Latur Civic Polls

Aishwarya Sushilkumar Chikte, a 26-year-old with a Master's from LSE, is contesting Latur's civic polls. She aims to address women's empowerment, youth employment, and healthcare, proposing 'Mohalla Clinics' for dense areas. Advocating for fresh political faces, she seeks transformation through youth leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 09-01-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 19:21 IST
Aishwarya Sushilkumar Chikte, a dynamic 26-year-old armed with a postgraduate degree from the London School of Economics, is making waves in Maharashtra's Latur district as she contests local civic elections. Her campaign zeroes in on women's empowerment and job creation for young people.

This promising candidate, equipped with a Master's in Economic History from LSE, is backed by the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and the Republican Sena. Residing in Buddha Nagar, Aishwarya has returned to her roots to tackle grassroots issues through her political journey.

Her campaign message emphasizes the need for change by empowering new and educated leaders. Aishwarya's platform promises to implement 'Mohalla Clinics' to offer immediate healthcare in densely populated areas, focusing particularly on issues affecting women, youth employment, and senior citizens.

