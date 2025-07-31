Left Menu

Demand for Justice: Controversial Crossfire Killing Sparks Outcry

Mehbooba Mufti, PDP president, advocates for justice following the controversial killing of Parvez Ahmed, a Gujjar youth, in Jammu. Amid allegations of a staged encounter, the incident has incited community protests, prompting calls for an impartial investigation. Local leaders, including Mufti, have visited the bereaved family to extend their support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strongly charged atmosphere, People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti visited the family of Parvez Ahmed, a Gujjar youth whose death has sparked widespread protests in Jammu. Ahmed was allegedly killed in a police crossfire intended for suspected drug peddlers.

This dramatic incident, perceived by many as a staged encounter, has intensified demands for justice from the community and leaders alike. Mehbooba Mufti, amid calls for accountability, emphasized that extra-judicial killings cannot be tolerated in a democratic environment.

In response to public outcry, a magisterial probe has been initiated along with a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to scrutinize the events leading to Ahmed's death. Key political figures have visited Ahmed's family, promising justice and support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

