Demand for Justice: Controversial Crossfire Killing Sparks Outcry

In a strongly charged atmosphere, People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti visited the family of Parvez Ahmed, a Gujjar youth whose death has sparked widespread protests in Jammu. Ahmed was allegedly killed in a police crossfire intended for suspected drug peddlers.

This dramatic incident, perceived by many as a staged encounter, has intensified demands for justice from the community and leaders alike. Mehbooba Mufti, amid calls for accountability, emphasized that extra-judicial killings cannot be tolerated in a democratic environment.

In response to public outcry, a magisterial probe has been initiated along with a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to scrutinize the events leading to Ahmed's death. Key political figures have visited Ahmed's family, promising justice and support.

(With inputs from agencies.)