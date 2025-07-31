Left Menu

Tripura Youth Congress Demands CM's Resignation Over Drug Crisis

The Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress (TPYC) has called for the resignation of Chief Minister Manik Saha. The CM is accused of failing to address the state's growing drug problem. TPYC highlights that even government leaders acknowledge police inadequacies in tackling drug abuse. A youth mobilisation programme is planned to combat the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:58 IST
The Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress (TPYC) has issued a demand for the resignation of Chief Minister Manik Saha, citing his alleged failure in addressing the escalating drug problem in the state.

Throughout a recent press conference, TPYC President Nilkamal Saha expressed concerns that high-ranking state officials have acknowledged police shortcomings in controlling drug abuse, particularly in key areas like Dharmanagar. Deputy Speaker Ramprasad Paul was also noted expressing concerns over certain party members' involvement in the drug trade.

Saha highlighted the Chief Minister's prior commitment to eradicating drugs from Tripura. Yet, he claims not enough is being done to apprehend those involved, placing blame on the administration's inertia. A youth mobilisation programme is scheduled in Agartala to present a new strategy to tackle the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

