Portuguese Police Captain Arrested in Major Cocaine Smuggling Ring

A Portuguese police captain and his accomplice have been arrested for importing 1.5 metric tons of cocaine concealed in animal skins. The operation was discovered in collaboration with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, leading to further seizures of drugs and cash at a warehouse in Fafe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 07-08-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 18:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Portugal

In a significant drug bust, Portuguese authorities have apprehended a police captain and an accomplice involved in a massive cocaine smuggling operation. The drugs had been hidden inside three containers of animal skins, totaling 1.5 metric tons of cocaine.

The Judicial Police for the Northern Region reported that the foul odor of the untanned, putrid skins complicated the task of the investigative teams. The containers, originating from Latin America, reached Portuguese shores after a long sea journey, exacerbating the state of decay.

The police captain, previously on long unpaid leave, had once been involved in dismantling a Fafe-based drug ring. The current investigation, conducted alongside the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, led to the discovery of additional contraband, including illegal firearms and cash, at a local warehouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

