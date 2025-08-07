Shivraj Chouhan Hails SHG Women, Handlooms on National Handloom Day

Marking the celebration of National Handloom Day, Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, addressed and interacted virtually with lakhs of Self-Help Group (SHG) women members from across the country. The event was held at Krishi Bhawan in New Delhi and was also graced by Minister of State Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Rural Development Secretary Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh, and other senior officials of the Ministry.

The occasion served not only to celebrate India’s rich handloom heritage but also to recognize the transformative role played by rural women under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM) in promoting handloom, handicrafts, and indigenous entrepreneurship.

SHG Women Share Their Journeys of Empowerment

During the interactive session, women from various states shared inspiring stories about how NRLM helped uplift their lives. From starting homegrown weaving businesses to becoming local employers, many of these women detailed how they transitioned from economic insecurity to financial independence, while also gaining confidence and community respect.

Their success, they noted, was made possible not just through funding, but through training, collective bargaining, and access to markets facilitated under the mission. The stories reflected the power of grassroots development, where the weaving of fabric paralleled the weaving of self-reliance and dignity.

“Handlooms Are the Threads of Self-Reliance and Heritage”: Shri Chouhan

Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan drew a powerful link between India’s handloom tradition and its freedom struggle, reminding citizens that the loom was once a tool of economic and ideological resistance during the Swadeshi Movement.

“Women embody power and creativity. Handlooms are not just crafts—they are a symbol of self-reliance and national pride,” said Shri Chouhan.

He praised the “remarkable artistry of rural artisans,” acknowledging that their creations are admired not just in Indian households but globally. The Minister lauded SHG women for reviving and sustaining folk traditions, noting that their work is intrinsically tied to India’s cultural identity.

Commitment to Supporting SHGs: Branding, Marketing & Quality Training

The Minister responded to concerns raised by SHG members, especially around branding, marketing, and product visibility. He assured them that the government will enhance support systems, including:

Design-focused training and skill development

Promotion of handloom products via national and international platforms

Inclusion in e-commerce and rural haats for broader market access

He encouraged SHG members to uphold high product standards to stay competitive and continue building trust among buyers.

“Lakhpati Didis”: The New Face of Rural Economic Empowerment

Celebrating the financial empowerment of women under NRLM, Shri Chouhan shared a remarkable milestone:

“Over 1.5 crore SHG women have now become ‘Lakhpati Didis’—earning more than ₹1 lakh annually.”

He added that the government is ambitiously working to make 2 crore women lakhpatis, with a vision of reaching 3 crore in the near future, thereby transforming India’s economic narrative from below the poverty line to grassroots prosperity.

This initiative dovetails with the government’s focus on rural entrepreneurship, inclusive banking, and decentralized economic growth, placing women at the centre of national progress.

Reviving Swadeshi: Nation First, Local Always

Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call for ‘Vocal for Local’, Shri Chouhan urged citizens to prioritize indigenous products and handcrafted goods—especially during festive seasons like Raksha Bandhan.

“We must convert our population into strength. Buy Indian-made goods and take pride in our traditions,” he said.

He emphasized that the purchase of locally-made products fuels rural livelihoods, strengthens the domestic economy, and brings dignity to the labor of artisans and weavers.

Handlooms as a National Pride Movement

The programme concluded with a renewed pledge to support handloom and indigenous products. Shri Chouhan personally visited product stalls set up by SHG women and commended their dedication, creativity, and enterprise.

The National Handloom Day celebration served not only as a tribute to India’s timeless textile tradition, but also as a powerful reaffirmation of the transformative impact of women-led rural development. With the government’s continued support, SHGs are becoming the torchbearers of a self-reliant, swadeshi India—one thread, one loom, and one empowered woman at a time.