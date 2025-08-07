U.S. Pushes For Comprehensive Lebanon-Israel Peace Plan
The United States has proposed a comprehensive plan to disarm Hezbollah and stabilize Lebanon-Israel relations. Submitted by Tom Barrack, Trump's envoy, the plan entails a phased disarmament of Hezbollah by the end of 2025, ending Israeli military operations, and initiating reconstruction efforts in Lebanon.
The United States has put forward a proposal that could reshape Middle Eastern dynamics, focusing on disarming Hezbollah and stabilizing Lebanon-Israel relations.
Introduced by President Trump's envoy Tom Barrack, the proposal outlines a strategic disarmament of the Iran-backed Hezbollah by December 2025.
The plan also calls for the cessation of Israeli military operations and highlights economic support for Lebanon's reconstruction.
