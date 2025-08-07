U.S. Pushes For Comprehensive Lebanon-Israel Peace Plan

The United States has put forward a proposal that could reshape Middle Eastern dynamics, focusing on disarming Hezbollah and stabilizing Lebanon-Israel relations.

Introduced by President Trump's envoy Tom Barrack, the proposal outlines a strategic disarmament of the Iran-backed Hezbollah by December 2025.

The plan also calls for the cessation of Israeli military operations and highlights economic support for Lebanon's reconstruction.

