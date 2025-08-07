Left Menu

U.S. Pushes For Comprehensive Lebanon-Israel Peace Plan

The United States has proposed a comprehensive plan to disarm Hezbollah and stabilize Lebanon-Israel relations. Submitted by Tom Barrack, Trump's envoy, the plan entails a phased disarmament of Hezbollah by the end of 2025, ending Israeli military operations, and initiating reconstruction efforts in Lebanon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 20:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has put forward a proposal that could reshape Middle Eastern dynamics, focusing on disarming Hezbollah and stabilizing Lebanon-Israel relations.

Introduced by President Trump's envoy Tom Barrack, the proposal outlines a strategic disarmament of the Iran-backed Hezbollah by December 2025.

The plan also calls for the cessation of Israeli military operations and highlights economic support for Lebanon's reconstruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

