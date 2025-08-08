Left Menu

Padharo Break-In: Restaurateur's Fight for Justice and Community Support

Ankit Vaghela, owner of Padharo restaurant in Southampton, recounts the burglary at his establishment, expressing disappointment at the delayed police response. Despite the setback, the community rallied in support. The incident underscores concerns about business safety in the area, with the police investigating the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:03 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The owner of Padharo, a well-known vegetarian restaurant in Southampton, narrates his ordeal after burglars broke in, stealing alcohol and cash. Despite an emergency call, police failed to attend to the scene promptly, leaving Ankit Vaghela, the restaurateur, to inspect the premises himself.

In his disappointment, Vaghela discovered a broken cash register and shattered liquor bottles, highlighting his frustration over the delayed police response. Despite the setback from this break-in, which mirrors a similar incident last year, Vaghela remains resolute in maintaining Padharo's operations.

Following the burglary, the local community has shown support, and Vaghela appreciates the solidarity after announcing the incident on social media. Meanwhile, Hampshire Police reaffirms their commitment to the investigation, acknowledging the impact of such crimes on businesses and promising thorough follow-up on the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

