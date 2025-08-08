Justice Dhulia's Farewell: A Tribute to Legal Luminary

Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, who is set to retire from the Supreme Court on August 9, assured that faith in the judiciary remains firm. He emphasized the court's role as a 'torchbearer and custodian' of freedom and justice during his farewell function held by the Supreme Court Bar Association.

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai lauded Justice Dhulia's distinguished service, recalling his many landmark judgments and passion for arts, especially Italian cinema. Gavai jested about Dhulia's potential as a filmmaker, given his earlier theatre engagements.

Justice Dhulia's notable career highlights include safeguarding citizens' rights, addressing property issues, and emphasizing the judiciary's challenges. His commitment to vacating his official bungalow swiftly was contrasted against former CJI D Y Chandrachud's extended stay, which sparked controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)