Justice Dhulia's Farewell: A Tribute to Legal Luminary

Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, retiring from the Supreme Court, is celebrated for his durable impact on jurisprudence and commitment to justice. Highlighted at a farewell event, his contributions and passion for theatre and cinema were praised. His career marked significant decisions influencing social justice and other legal aspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 20:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, who is set to retire from the Supreme Court on August 9, assured that faith in the judiciary remains firm. He emphasized the court's role as a 'torchbearer and custodian' of freedom and justice during his farewell function held by the Supreme Court Bar Association.

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai lauded Justice Dhulia's distinguished service, recalling his many landmark judgments and passion for arts, especially Italian cinema. Gavai jested about Dhulia's potential as a filmmaker, given his earlier theatre engagements.

Justice Dhulia's notable career highlights include safeguarding citizens' rights, addressing property issues, and emphasizing the judiciary's challenges. His commitment to vacating his official bungalow swiftly was contrasted against former CJI D Y Chandrachud's extended stay, which sparked controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

