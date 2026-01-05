Left Menu

Judiciary Double Standards: A Tale of Bail and Parole

Opposition leaders criticize the Supreme Court for denying bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, imprisoned over five years without trial under the UAPA, while rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh enjoys repeated paroles. This reflects concerns about selective justice and prolonged pre-trial detentions, challenging the 'bail as rule' principle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 15:58 IST
Judiciary Double Standards: A Tale of Bail and Parole
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition leaders have condemned the Supreme Court's decision to deny bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, who have already spent over five years in jail under the UAPA without trial. Their incarceration contrasts sharply with rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's frequent parole grants.

In a social media post, Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas highlighted the dichotomy in the judicial system. While Khalid languishes without trial, Singh enjoys his 15th parole since conviction in 2017, raising questions about the principles of justice and the legal notion that bail should be the rule.

With the Supreme Court's recent decision, the political opposition demands the release of political prisoners and criticizes the misuse of the UAPA to stifle dissent. The denial of bail to Khalid and Imam amplifies concerns about selective justice and the erosion of constitutional rights to a fair and speedy trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Turf Trouble: COAI Challenges Direct-to-Mobile Trials

Tech Turf Trouble: COAI Challenges Direct-to-Mobile Trials

 India
2
Switzerland Freezes Assets Linked to Venezuela's Maduro Amid Political Tensions

Switzerland Freezes Assets Linked to Venezuela's Maduro Amid Political Tensi...

 Global
3
Shashi Tharoor: Navigating Political Currents in Congress

Shashi Tharoor: Navigating Political Currents in Congress

 India
4
Intensified Surveillance in Indore Amid Water Crisis Shows Positive Signs

Intensified Surveillance in Indore Amid Water Crisis Shows Positive Signs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Urban Waste: Circular Economy Pathways for Cleaner East African Cities

Fighting Fire with Innovation: Why U.S. Wildfire Technology Fails to Reach Scale

How Primary Teachers View ChatGPT: Developing an Attitude Scale for Math Education

Inclusive Disaster Education in Primary Schools Improves Preparedness for All Children

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026