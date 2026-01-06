Left Menu

Supreme Court Urges Stronger Measures Against Harassment in Judiciary

The Supreme Court is assessing reports from various high courts regarding the prevention of harassment against women lawyers. The Court seeks the implementation of internal mechanisms in line with the Vishaka Guidelines, highlighting significant compliance gaps. The petition filed emphasizes the need for a safe working environment across judicial bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 19:50 IST
Supreme Court Urges Stronger Measures Against Harassment in Judiciary
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday requested status reports from multiple high courts to address a plea advocating for effective internal measures to prevent harassment against women lawyers.

During the hearing of a writ petition, Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi examined the call for full implementation of the Vishaka Guidelines. Senior advocate Sonia Mathur highlighted considerable compliance deficiencies, noting that seven high courts lack relevant regulations.

Filed under Article 32 by a practicing lawyer, the petition argues for the establishment of preventive mechanisms at all levels of the judiciary. It points out that while the Supreme Court has a Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee, other courts remain inadequately equipped to ensure women's safety and dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revival of Indian Super League: A Fresh Start for Indian Football

Revival of Indian Super League: A Fresh Start for Indian Football

 India
2
New Zealand Captain Bracewell on Kohli and Sharma's World Cup Prospects

New Zealand Captain Bracewell on Kohli and Sharma's World Cup Prospects

 India
3
Record Cannabis Bust Seizes 50 kg at Colombo Airport

Record Cannabis Bust Seizes 50 kg at Colombo Airport

 Sri Lanka
4
Mass Deletions in UP Draft Voter List Spark Outcry

Mass Deletions in UP Draft Voter List Spark Outcry

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026