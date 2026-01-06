Supreme Court Urges Stronger Measures Against Harassment in Judiciary

The Supreme Court on Tuesday requested status reports from multiple high courts to address a plea advocating for effective internal measures to prevent harassment against women lawyers.

During the hearing of a writ petition, Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi examined the call for full implementation of the Vishaka Guidelines. Senior advocate Sonia Mathur highlighted considerable compliance deficiencies, noting that seven high courts lack relevant regulations.

Filed under Article 32 by a practicing lawyer, the petition argues for the establishment of preventive mechanisms at all levels of the judiciary. It points out that while the Supreme Court has a Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee, other courts remain inadequately equipped to ensure women's safety and dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)