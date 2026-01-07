Left Menu

Judiciary's Crossfire: The Inquiry Battle Over Justice Varma

The Supreme Court discussed the legality of an inquiry panel set by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Allahabad High Court judge Yashwant Varma. Concerns arose whether procedural norms were bypassed when forming this panel, as impeachment motions were tabled in both houses, but a joint committee was not instituted.

  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court is deliberating the contentious move by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to form an inquiry committee against Allahabad High Court judge Yashwant Varma, bypassing the usual joint committee process necessary when both Houses of Parliament register impeachment motions.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma challenged arguments from senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi which critiqued the Rajya Sabha's Deputy Chair's competency to reject the motion following the Chairman's resignation. The court noted potential procedural flaws and committed to further investigation.

The case stems from discoveries of unaccounted cash at Justice Varma's residence, prompting parliamentary proceedings on July 21, 2025. The constitutional and procedural adherence, especially around the Judges (Inquiry) Act, remains the Supreme Court's focal point as it considers whether the Speaker's actions were legitimate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

