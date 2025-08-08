Couple's Financial Fraud Unraveled in Nashik

In Nashik, a couple has been implicated in a large-scale financial fraud, allegedly deceiving four individuals out of Rs 2.16 crore. Police arrested Krunal Dekate, while efforts to capture his wife, Ravina Dekate Khilare, continue.

The couple borrowed the money between February and March, claiming their Rs 700 crore was frozen following an Income Tax raid. Their tactics came to light when one victim, Dnyaneshwar Tidke, reported them for avoiding repayment.

Further investigations reveal the couple employed similar fraudulent practices in Gujarat, amplifying the scale of their suspected criminal activities. They are charged under multiple offences, including criminal breach of trust and cheating.