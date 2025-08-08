Trump and Putin Look to Halt Ukraine Conflict Amid Diplomatic Maneuvers

The diplomatic corridors buzz as the U.S. and Russia engage in negotiations to potentially end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. A Bloomberg report suggests an imminent deal aimed at freezing the war along current battlelines, despite U.S. President Donald Trump's dual approach towards Russia.

The report highlights a possible summit meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, although the U.S. administration has termed these developments as speculative. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy faces political difficulties with any agreement that could mean ceding Ukrainian territory to Russia.

As Trump's special envoy engaged in substantial discussions with Putin in Moscow, there are growing speculations of an upcoming ceasefire. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk expressed optimism, noting signals of a potential freeze in hostilities, hinting at European involvement in seeking a peace settlement.

(With inputs from agencies.)