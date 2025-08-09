Night Vigil Demands Justice for Trainee Doctor

In a heartfelt plea for justice, parents of a tragic victim joined a night-long vigil at Shyambazar, marking a somber protest against the murder of their daughter, a trainee doctor at R G Kar Hospital.

Starting as a torch procession organized by the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front, the rally underscored strong sentiments against alleged investigative failures by both the state and Central governments. Participants expressed frustration over perceived inaction and the broader implications of justice denied.

With widespread support, the protest saw national flags raised and poignant slogans echoing through the streets, highlighting a collective demand for accountability and a thorough investigation into the murder conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)