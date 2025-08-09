Trump's Diplomacy Wins: Armenia and Azerbaijan Unite for Peace
Armenia and Azerbaijan leaders agreed to a peace deal at a summit held at the White House, hosted by President Trump. The agreement aims to restore major transportation routes in the Caucasus under the 'Trump Route for International Peace' and reduces Russia's influence, symbolizing renewed U.S. geopolitical engagement.
- Country:
- United States
The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan reached a historic peace agreement at a White House summit Friday, with President Donald Trump mediating the talks. This deal, named the 'Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity,' aims to open key transit corridors, underlining a significant geopolitical shift in the South Caucasus.
The agreement not only ends decades of conflict between the two nations but also allows the United States to expand its influence, as Russia's control in the region recedes. 'We are starting the path toward strategic partnership,' Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said, acknowledging the potential for enhanced connectivity through the new transit corridors.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hailed the pact as a 'significant milestone,' expressing optimism for a better future. Trump's involvement has led to calls for him to be awarded a Nobel Peace Prize, reflecting the success of his administration's diplomatic efforts in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
