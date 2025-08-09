Left Menu

Athens Wildfires: A Growing Threat Amidst Climate Change

A wildfire near Athens has been contained, but evacuations continue as strong winds persist. At least one person died, and significant property damage occurred. Greece, a 'wildfire hot spot,' faces increasingly severe blazes amid climate change, highlighting a need for new protective approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 09-08-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 11:28 IST
Athens Wildfires: A Growing Threat Amidst Climate Change
A critical wildfire on the outskirts of Athens was brought under control on Saturday morning, though evacuations persisted due to expected strong winds over the weekend.

Tragically, one person perished in the infernos that erupted on Friday, which destroyed homes and farmland amidst gale-force winds across Greece, from areas near the capital to the historical region of Ancient Olympia.

The most severe incident unfolded in Keratea, southwest of Athens, where firefighters discovered an elderly man's body amid the ashes of a burned building. Although being contained, the fire remained active, with authorities warning of the ongoing danger in an area increasingly known as a 'wildfire hot spot' due to climactic shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

