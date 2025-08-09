CBI Cracks Down on AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Recruitment Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken stringent action against an officer at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar and five other individuals for allegedly engaging in fraudulent activities during the recruitment process for Group-B and Group-C posts, utilizing forged documents, according to officials.

The CBI's investigation, which began in March, unveiled a preliminary case of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, and bribery, leading to formal charges against Assistant Administrative Officer Sudhir Kumar Pradhan and five accomplices, including Rajashree Panda and Sruti Sagar Kar, for compromising the recruitment procedures.

The investigation revealed that Sruti Sagar Kar, associated with Bombay Intelligence Security (India) Limited, orchestrated a scheme to secure permanent positions for family members at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar using fake educational credentials purportedly issued by a non-existent institution, further implicating Pradhan in facilitating this fraud by ignoring key verification processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)