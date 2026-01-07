Odisha SI Recruitment Scam: BJD Alleges CBI Concealment

The opposition BJD in Odisha has accused the CBI of hiding key details in its chargesheet related to the extensive sub-inspector recruitment scam in the state. At a press conference, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty expressed concerns over what he described as a "deliberate attempt" to shield influential personalities involved in the case.

Mohanty criticized the preliminary chargesheet for revealing less than what it concealed, suggesting the CBI's approach was to protect powerful figures. Despite attempts to reach them, the CBI did not provide comments on the matter.

The chargesheet identified the owner of Silicon Techla as the primary accused, with associates including the owner of Panchsoft Technology. Yet, it failed to implicate any officials from the Odisha Police Recruitment Board or the Home Department, prompting Mohanty to call for accountability of officials responsible for allowing the recruitment process outsourcing, which led to the massive scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)