Justice Pursuit for RG Kar Victim Stirs Major Protest in Bengal
The mother of the RG Kar victim, assaulted by police during a protest demanding justice for her daughter, accuses authorities of excessive force. The protest, leading to clashes with police, sought the resignation of the CM for negligence in protecting women. Political tensions heighten amid accusations.
- Country:
- India
A protest led by the family of the RG Kar victim turned confrontational as allegations arose of excessive force used by the Kolkata Police, following a march marking one year since the victim's assault. The victim's mother claims she was mishandled, sparking demands for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation.
During the protest, demonstrators clashed with police at multiple locations. Tensions escalated when the protest attempted to breach barricades erected to prevent their passage towards the state secretariat. Political parties criticized each other, with the BJP being accused of politicizing the event.
Despite the obstruction, the protesters continued, claiming their right to demonstrate peacefully was being thwarted. The incident has amplified existing political tensions, highlighting ongoing grievances regarding women's safety in West Bengal.
