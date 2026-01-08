Left Menu

Rift Deepens: Southern Yemen's Separatist Leader Leaves for Somalia Amid Political Tensions

Aidarous al-Zubaidi, leader of Yemen's Southern Transitional Council, traveled to Somalia amid a coalition crisis involving Saudi Arabia and the UAE. This development affects efforts to control a military escalation in Yemen, highlighting rifts within the coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthis.

Aidarous al-Zubaidi, head of Yemen's Southern Transitional Council, recently departed for Somaliland by boat, later flying to Mogadishu under UAE supervision. His exact whereabouts remain unclear after an unscheduled flight to Abu Dhabi, escalating tensions within the Saudi-led coalition.

This emerging crisis exposes a growing schism between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the Gulf's two most powerful states. Both nations first intervened in Yemen after the Iran-backed Houthis captured Sanaa in 2014, aligning with the country's internationally recognized government.

Established in 2017 with UAE support, the STC joined the government coalition but seized significant territory last month. This shift in power realigns alliances, putting Saudi Arabia and the UAE at odds in the ongoing conflict.

