Punjab's 'Hawk Eye': Battling Drugs with Anti-Drone Systems

Punjab is pioneering the use of cutting-edge technology to strengthen its borders against drug and weapon smuggling. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, alongside AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, launched the state's first anti-drone systems at a high-profile event in Tarn Taran.

Nine units of the 'Baaz Akh' (Hawk Eye) system, worth Rs 51.4 crores, will be strategically deployed from Pathankot to Fazilka. This initiative seeks to serve as a second line of defence alongside the BSF for enhanced security against drones from Pakistan. The project underscores the Punjab government's resolve in its 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh', or war against drugs.

The Punjab administration, in collaboration with security forces, aims to address high drone activity across the border. The automated system provides real-time alerts, ensuring swift action against potential threats. Kejriwal praised the campaign, highlighting the seizure of over 400 drones used for smuggling, reaffirming the government's commitment to safeguarding Punjab's youth.

