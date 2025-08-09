Tribal Council Urges Talks for Regional Peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A high-stakes regional consultative meeting led by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur took place in Peshawar, focusing on enhancing peace through negotiations with Afghanistan. The event gathered significant attention from tribal elders and governmental representatives.

Discussions centered on security challenges in several key districts, including Kurram. Delegates urged the formation of an empowered jirga to directly engage with Afghan counterparts as a strategy to ensure sustainable peace in the region.

The meeting also advocated for the reopening of trade routes with Afghanistan, viewed as a vital step towards job creation and economic stability. Participants reiterated their commitment to government efforts against terrorism, emphasizing that continued peace will pave the way for regional development.

