Left Menu

Tribal Council Urges Talks for Regional Peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A regional consultative meeting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur emphasized negotiating with Afghanistan for peace. Held in Peshawar, tribal representatives discussed security in various districts. The jirga recommended empowering tribal councils and restoring trade with Afghanistan to foster employment and maintain peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 09-08-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 21:33 IST
Tribal Council Urges Talks for Regional Peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A high-stakes regional consultative meeting led by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur took place in Peshawar, focusing on enhancing peace through negotiations with Afghanistan. The event gathered significant attention from tribal elders and governmental representatives.

Discussions centered on security challenges in several key districts, including Kurram. Delegates urged the formation of an empowered jirga to directly engage with Afghan counterparts as a strategy to ensure sustainable peace in the region.

The meeting also advocated for the reopening of trade routes with Afghanistan, viewed as a vital step towards job creation and economic stability. Participants reiterated their commitment to government efforts against terrorism, emphasizing that continued peace will pave the way for regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025