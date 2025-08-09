Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Strives for Top Justice Rank

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his determination to achieve the top justice delivery rank after the state secured second place in the India Justice Report 2025. He applauded the state's progress from fifth place in 2022, with Karnataka clinching the first position.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reiterated his commitment to securing the top spot in justice delivery following the state's second-place finish in the India Justice Report 2025. Naidu emphasized this ambition in a recent statement, calling the current rank a major milestone but not the final goal.

The India Justice Report 2025 ranked Andhra Pradesh second among 18 large and mid-sized states, showcasing an improvement from its fifth-place position in 2022. Karnataka took the top spot in the latest report.

In a message to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Naidu vowed continued efforts and commitment to reaching number one, emphasizing the responsibility owed to his constituents.

