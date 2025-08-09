Andhra Pradesh Strives for Top Justice Rank

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reiterated his commitment to securing the top spot in justice delivery following the state's second-place finish in the India Justice Report 2025. Naidu emphasized this ambition in a recent statement, calling the current rank a major milestone but not the final goal.

The India Justice Report 2025 ranked Andhra Pradesh second among 18 large and mid-sized states, showcasing an improvement from its fifth-place position in 2022. Karnataka took the top spot in the latest report.

In a message to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Naidu vowed continued efforts and commitment to reaching number one, emphasizing the responsibility owed to his constituents.