Hospital Admittance Denied Amid Government Pressure Allegations

The father of the RG Kar victim alleged that his wife was denied hospital admission due to government pressure following injuries from a police lathicharge during a protest. Despite initial admittance advice, the hospital reversed its decision, leading to claims of state interference. Police deny using force.

Updated: 10-08-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 16:29 IST
The father of the RG Kar victim accused state authorities of pressuring a hospital to deny admission to his injured wife, following her involvement in a protest march. She allegedly suffered injuries during a police lathicharge.

On Saturday, she underwent diagnostic tests after reported injuries during a protest marking her daughter's death anniversary. Initial medical advice recommended a hospital stay for treatment, which was later retracted.

The victim's parents condemned the state's alleged influence over hospital decisions, further revealing attempts by police to restrict their protest participation. Police have denied any forceful actions against them.

