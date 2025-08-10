Operation Sindoor: A Roaring Triumph for New India
Union Minister Sanjay Seth hailed 'Operation Sindoor' as a significant victory for India, emphasizing its success in confronting Pakistan and showcasing indigenous weaponry. The operation, launched to retaliate against a prior terror attack, resulted in considerable damage to enemy infrastructure, leading to a ceasefire within days.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 10-08-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 18:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Sanjay Seth has praised 'Operation Sindoor,' describing it as a pivotal moment for India's defense prowess and its indigenous weapons.
Launched on May 7, the operation aimed to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, resulting in considerable damage to terror infrastructure in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and Pakistan, ultimately leading to a ceasefire.
Seth emphasized that during 'Operation Sindoor,' India's defense capabilities brought considerable success, while the world took notice of New India's strength and resolve.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India attained a decisive victory by effective targeting of terror infrastructure in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor: Gen Dwivedi.
Thai-Cambodian fighting extends into third day despite ceasefire calls
Kargil victory showed India's courage, dignity: Delhi CM
UPDATE 1-Thai-Cambodian fighting extends into third day, Malaysia urges ceasefire
Gaza Crisis Escalates Amid Stalled Ceasefire Talks