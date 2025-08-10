Operation Sindoor: A Roaring Triumph for New India

Union Minister Sanjay Seth has praised 'Operation Sindoor,' describing it as a pivotal moment for India's defense prowess and its indigenous weapons.

Launched on May 7, the operation aimed to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, resulting in considerable damage to terror infrastructure in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and Pakistan, ultimately leading to a ceasefire.

Seth emphasized that during 'Operation Sindoor,' India's defense capabilities brought considerable success, while the world took notice of New India's strength and resolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)