Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A Roaring Triumph for New India

Union Minister Sanjay Seth hailed 'Operation Sindoor' as a significant victory for India, emphasizing its success in confronting Pakistan and showcasing indigenous weaponry. The operation, launched to retaliate against a prior terror attack, resulted in considerable damage to enemy infrastructure, leading to a ceasefire within days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 10-08-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 18:07 IST
Operation Sindoor: A Roaring Triumph for New India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Sanjay Seth has praised 'Operation Sindoor,' describing it as a pivotal moment for India's defense prowess and its indigenous weapons.

Launched on May 7, the operation aimed to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, resulting in considerable damage to terror infrastructure in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and Pakistan, ultimately leading to a ceasefire.

Seth emphasized that during 'Operation Sindoor,' India's defense capabilities brought considerable success, while the world took notice of New India's strength and resolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025