Betrayal and Murder: Spouse and Lover Arrested for Shocking Crime

A shocking crime unfolded in Atardaria village as local police arrested a woman and her alleged lover for the murder of her husband. The duo was apprehended on charges of killing Anil Chauhan, who had been missing since Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh confirmed that the victim's body was discovered under the Chakni bridge, bearing injury marks on the neck. The accused, identified as Anita Devi and Dilip Chauhan, were allegedly involved in an extramarital affair.

Authorities were alerted following a complaint lodged by the deceased's mother. A murder case was promptly registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The weapon used in the crime, a knife, has been recovered, and further legal proceedings are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)