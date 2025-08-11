Supreme Court Orders Stray Dogs Removed from Delhi-NCR Streets

In a significant move, the Supreme Court on Monday mandated the removal of stray dogs from Delhi-NCR streets, directing their placement in shelters. The Court expressed grave concern over dog bite incidents and their consequences, particularly the spread of rabies.

Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan issued a series of instructions, warning potential obstructors of strict actions, including contempt proceedings. The suo motu case, initiated on July 28, has prompted the Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad authorities to take urgent action to protect public safety.

The Court also emphasized the need for sterilizing and immunizing the dogs in shelters, supported by adequate staffing and CCTV surveillance. Authorities were urged to create helplines for immediate dog bite reports and ensure the availability of rabies vaccines.

(With inputs from agencies.)