Daycare Horror in Noida: Baby Assault Case Shocks Community

A disturbing incident occurred at the BLIPEE daycare in Noida where a maid was caught violently assaulting a 15-month-old baby girl. The police have taken swift action, arresting the maid involved after the girl's mother discovered bite marks and reviewed CCTV footage showing further abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 11-08-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 16:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A concerning case of child assault has emerged from a daycare center in Noida, following footage that revealed a maid attacking a 15-month-old girl. The troubling revelation came after the child's mother spotted suspicious marks on the toddler's thighs during a diaper change.

Alerted by these injuries, she reviewed CCTV footage from the BLIPEE daycare in Sector 137, exposing shocking violence that included slapping, dropping, and other abuses. An investigation is underway, with the maid being taken into custody by the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police.

Authorities are scrutinizing the incident, involving the daycare's head, Charu, for allegedly mishandling the situation and failing to offer support to the distressed child and her family. Legal proceedings are planned with efforts to ensure a thorough inquiry into this grievous matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

