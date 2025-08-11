Left Menu

Daring Daylight Heist: Bank Looted in 18-Minute Gold Grab

In a swift 18-minute heist, five individuals stole 10 kilograms of gold and Rs 5 lakh in cash from a bank in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. The robbers, helmet-clad and motorcycle-borne, exploited the absence of a security guard to make a clean getaway, despite immediate police pursuit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 11-08-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 17:00 IST
Daring Daylight Heist: Bank Looted in 18-Minute Gold Grab
  • Country:
  • India

In a meticulously executed heist, five robbers looted a bank in Jabalpur's Khitola area, escaping with 10 kilograms of gold and Rs 5 lakh cash. The audacious crime, valued at Rs 10 crore, took place within a brisk 18 minutes on Monday.

The suspects, who entered the bank wearing helmets, used two motorcycles to facilitate their escape. According to Atul Singh, Deputy Inspector General of Police for the Jabalpur Range, the robbers were unarmed during the operation, although one was seen with a firearm tucked under his belt.

The bank, which opened early due to the festive season, lacked a security guard at the time of the incident. Despite delayed notification to the police, efforts are underway to capture the culprits, Singh confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

