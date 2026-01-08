Left Menu

Search on for doctor accused of sexual exploitation, forced conversion: UP Police

Police here have stepped up their search for a resident doctor of a medical institute accused of sexually exploiting a fellow medical student and pressuring her to convert to another religion on the pretext of marriage, officials said on Thursday.The complaint, filed on December 23, alleged that the accused established a physical relationship with the survivor and later forced her to terminate a pregnancy.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-01-2026 23:22 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 23:22 IST
Search on for doctor accused of sexual exploitation, forced conversion: UP Police
  • Country:
  • India

Police here have stepped up their search for a resident doctor of a medical institute accused of sexually exploiting a fellow medical student and pressuring her to convert to another religion on the pretext of marriage, officials said on Thursday.

The complaint, filed on December 23, alleged that the accused established a physical relationship with the survivor and later forced her to terminate a pregnancy. Another medical student from a different city has made similar allegations of sexual assault, coercion for religious conversion, and miscarriage.

An FIR has been registered under sections relating to sexual exploitation, miscarriage without consent and marriage by deceit under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021.

''Police carried out raids at the accused's family residences in Lucknow and Pilibhit on Wednesday, serving notices for attachment of property. A reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced for information leading to his arrest,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishwajeet Singh said.

''The accused is currently absconding, and investigations indicate possible involvement of family members in the alleged offences. The survivor has already provided written statements under magistrate supervision,'' the officer added.

Police are also scrutinising the accused's social media links amid concerns over alleged attempts to influence students towards extremist ideologies.

A spokesperson of the institute said an internal committee had investigated the incident and submitted its report. Further action by the institution will be taken based on the findings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-US Senate votes to curb military action in Venezuela, Trump says oversight could last years

UPDATE 2-US Senate votes to curb military action in Venezuela, Trump says ov...

 Global
2
Bessent says largest oil companies are likely to move slower in Venezuela

Bessent says largest oil companies are likely to move slower in Venezuela

United States
3
Bengal guv gets death threat, police on high alert

Bengal guv gets death threat, police on high alert

 India
4
UPDATE 2-Nationwide internet blackout reported in Iran as protests persist

UPDATE 2-Nationwide internet blackout reported in Iran as protests persist

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026