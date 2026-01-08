Search on for doctor accused of sexual exploitation, forced conversion: UP Police

Police here have stepped up their search for a resident doctor of a medical institute accused of sexually exploiting a fellow medical student and pressuring her to convert to another religion on the pretext of marriage, officials said on Thursday.

The complaint, filed on December 23, alleged that the accused established a physical relationship with the survivor and later forced her to terminate a pregnancy. Another medical student from a different city has made similar allegations of sexual assault, coercion for religious conversion, and miscarriage.

An FIR has been registered under sections relating to sexual exploitation, miscarriage without consent and marriage by deceit under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021.

''Police carried out raids at the accused's family residences in Lucknow and Pilibhit on Wednesday, serving notices for attachment of property. A reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced for information leading to his arrest,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishwajeet Singh said.

''The accused is currently absconding, and investigations indicate possible involvement of family members in the alleged offences. The survivor has already provided written statements under magistrate supervision,'' the officer added.

Police are also scrutinising the accused's social media links amid concerns over alleged attempts to influence students towards extremist ideologies.

A spokesperson of the institute said an internal committee had investigated the incident and submitted its report. Further action by the institution will be taken based on the findings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)