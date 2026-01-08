Lucknow Police direct schools to appoint traffic officers, manage congestion

Left Menu

Lucknow police have instructed city schools to appoint nodal traffic officers and implement traffic management plans in response to growing concerns over congestion outside school premises.Joint Commissioner of Police Law Order Babloo Kumar chaired a meeting with school managers, their representatives, and education department officials on Wednesday.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-01-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 21:31 IST
Joint Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Babloo Kumar chaired a meeting with school managers, their representatives, and education department officials on Wednesday. During the meeting, schools were directed to ensure that vehicles are parked only in designated areas and to install centralised announcement systems.

As part of the new measures, children up to class five are to be dropped off inside the school premises in groups of five. Schools lacking parking spaces have been advised to designate nearby areas for vehicle parking, and parents are encouraged to use school buses or vans to ease traffic congestion.

An ongoing anti-encroachment drive is also being carried out in areas with heavy traffic flow.

Meanwhile, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has summoned principals or officials from La Martiniere Girls College, Loreto Convent, City Montessori School (multiple branches), and Seth M.R. Jaipuria School for failing to comply with earlier directives aimed at managing school traffic. The next hearing is set for January 19.

