Breaking Myths: Boys Equally Vulnerable to Sexual Assault

A Delhi court has handed a 15-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to a man convicted of raping a minor boy in 2019. The court's decision challenged the prevailing assumption that only girls are victims of penetrative sexual assault, stating that boys are equally at risk.

Presiding Judge Anu Aggarwal discussed the case after the man was convicted under the POCSO Act and Section 377 of the IPC. The court highlighted that societal myths often ignore the vulnerability of boys to such heinous acts.

The prosecution, represented by Arun K V, cited a ministry report indicating that 54.68% of child sexual assault victims are boys. The court acknowledged the severe psychological trauma boys endure, compounded by societal misconceptions about masculinity.

