Left Menu

Breaking Myths: Boys Equally Vulnerable to Sexual Assault

A Delhi court sentenced a man to 15 years in prison for the rape of a minor boy, challenging the myth that only girls face penetrative sexual assault. The case stresses that boys are equally susceptible to such crimes, as shown by a substantial percentage of male child victims of sexual abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 17:37 IST
Breaking Myths: Boys Equally Vulnerable to Sexual Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has handed a 15-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to a man convicted of raping a minor boy in 2019. The court's decision challenged the prevailing assumption that only girls are victims of penetrative sexual assault, stating that boys are equally at risk.

Presiding Judge Anu Aggarwal discussed the case after the man was convicted under the POCSO Act and Section 377 of the IPC. The court highlighted that societal myths often ignore the vulnerability of boys to such heinous acts.

The prosecution, represented by Arun K V, cited a ministry report indicating that 54.68% of child sexual assault victims are boys. The court acknowledged the severe psychological trauma boys endure, compounded by societal misconceptions about masculinity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025