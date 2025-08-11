Left Menu

Historic U.S.-Brokered Peace Agreement Ends Decades-Long Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict

Armenia and Azerbaijan concluded a U.S.-brokered peace agreement to end their long-standing conflict. The agreement, publicized on Monday, underscores mutual respect for each other's territorial integrity. Signed in Washington, the deal also facilitates U.S. access to a strategic energy corridor, thus enhancing economic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 19:20 IST
On Monday, Armenia and Azerbaijan announced a landmark U.S.-brokered peace agreement, concluding a conflict spanning nearly four decades. The accord was reached in Washington last Friday during a meeting among Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The terms of the agreement demand both nations to respect each other's territorial integrity and desist from territorial claims or the use of force. This step is expected to provide a strong foundation for a sustainable and reliable peace in the South Caucasus.

In addition to fostering peace, the agreement grants the United States exclusive development rights to a strategic transit corridor, aimed at bolstering bilateral economic relations and enhancing energy exports from the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

