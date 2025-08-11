Historic U.S.-Brokered Peace Agreement Ends Decades-Long Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict

On Monday, Armenia and Azerbaijan announced a landmark U.S.-brokered peace agreement, concluding a conflict spanning nearly four decades. The accord was reached in Washington last Friday during a meeting among Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The terms of the agreement demand both nations to respect each other's territorial integrity and desist from territorial claims or the use of force. This step is expected to provide a strong foundation for a sustainable and reliable peace in the South Caucasus.

In addition to fostering peace, the agreement grants the United States exclusive development rights to a strategic transit corridor, aimed at bolstering bilateral economic relations and enhancing energy exports from the region.

