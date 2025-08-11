Trump Takes Control: A Federal Grip on D.C. Police

In an unprecedented decision, President Donald Trump announced on Monday his use of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act to place the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department under federal oversight. This controversial move signifies an extraordinary shift in local governance.

Alongside this measure, Trump declared the deployment of National Guard troops to Washington, D.C. His objective is to restore 'law, order, and public safety' in the nation's capital.

The President emphasized that these military personnel will be provided the authority to fulfil their duties effectively, marking a significant federal intervention in local law enforcement matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)