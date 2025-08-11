Trump Takes Control: A Federal Grip on D.C. Police
President Donald Trump has invoked the D.C. Home Rule Act to assume federal control over the D.C. Metropolitan Police. This unprecedented decision includes deploying National Guard troops to ensure law and order in Washington, D.C., promising that they will be permitted to carry out their responsibilities effectively.
In an unprecedented decision, President Donald Trump announced on Monday his use of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act to place the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department under federal oversight. This controversial move signifies an extraordinary shift in local governance.
Alongside this measure, Trump declared the deployment of National Guard troops to Washington, D.C. His objective is to restore 'law, order, and public safety' in the nation's capital.
The President emphasized that these military personnel will be provided the authority to fulfil their duties effectively, marking a significant federal intervention in local law enforcement matters.
