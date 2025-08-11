Left Menu

Intel CEO's Visit to White House Amid Trump Controversy

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan is to meet with President Trump after Trump called for Tan's removal over his ties to Chinese firms. Tan aims to emphasize the importance of Intel’s U.S. operations for national security. His involvement with Chinese military-linked companies has led to legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 20:42 IST
Intel CEO's Visit to White House Amid Trump Controversy

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House, following the President's recent public call for his removal. This meeting comes amidst controversy surrounding Tan's alleged ties to Chinese firms.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Tan plans to discuss his professional background with Trump and explore potential collaborations between Intel and the U.S. government. The CEO aims to underscore the strategic significance of maintaining Intel's manufacturing capabilities on domestic soil, framing it as a national security imperative.

Previously, Trump demanded Tan's resignation, citing conflicts of interest due to Tan's investments in Chinese companies. Reuters reported Tan's substantial financial ties with Chinese firms, including those connected to the Chinese military. Cadence Design, where Tan served as CEO, recently settled U.S. charges linked to sales to a Chinese military university.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025