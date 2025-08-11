Intel CEO's Visit to White House Amid Trump Controversy

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House, following the President's recent public call for his removal. This meeting comes amidst controversy surrounding Tan's alleged ties to Chinese firms.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Tan plans to discuss his professional background with Trump and explore potential collaborations between Intel and the U.S. government. The CEO aims to underscore the strategic significance of maintaining Intel's manufacturing capabilities on domestic soil, framing it as a national security imperative.

Previously, Trump demanded Tan's resignation, citing conflicts of interest due to Tan's investments in Chinese companies. Reuters reported Tan's substantial financial ties with Chinese firms, including those connected to the Chinese military. Cadence Design, where Tan served as CEO, recently settled U.S. charges linked to sales to a Chinese military university.

(With inputs from agencies.)