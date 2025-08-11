Left Menu

Historic Peace Agreement Promises to Reshape South Caucasus Landscape

Armenia and Azerbaijan have published a U.S.-brokered peace agreement pledging to respect each other's territorial integrity. The deal, aimed at ending decades-long conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, requires Armenia to amend its constitution. This transformative accord, while bypassing Russia, promises significant geopolitical shifts in the energy-rich region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 21:13 IST
Historic Peace Agreement Promises to Reshape South Caucasus Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Armenia and Azerbaijan unveiled a vital U.S.-brokered peace agreement on Monday, committing to respect each other's territorial integrity and terminating nearly 40 years of conflict. The treaty, inked in Washington last Friday, followed discussions between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.

The agreement, initialed by the countries' foreign ministers, commits Yerevan and Baku to relinquish territorial claims, avoid military aggression, and uphold international law. Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan declared the deal a 'solid foundation' for a robust and enduring peace, designed to balance the interests of both nations.

Despite international approval, including from the EU and NATO member Turkey, Russia expressed concerns over foreign involvement. The accord excludes Russian peacekeepers and bans third-party military deployments on the shared border. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan urges constitutional changes in Armenia to eliminate implicit territorial claims, a precondition for finalizing the peace agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025