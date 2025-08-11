Pakistan Urges India to Resume Indus Water Treaty

Pakistan on Monday reiterated its commitment to the Indus Water Treaty and called on India to immediately reinstate the agreement's normal operations. This comes after New Delhi put the treaty in 'abeyance' following a terror incident in April.

The Foreign Office lauded the Permanent Court of Arbitration's interpretation of the treaty, which emphasised that India's new run-of-river hydropower projects must adhere strictly to the treaty's requirements on the Western Rivers, namely the Chenab, Jhelum, and Indus.

The Court's ruling asserted that India is obligated to allow the unrestricted flow of these rivers' waters for Pakistan's use, underscoring the need for compliance with the treaty, not just best practices determined by India.

(With inputs from agencies.)