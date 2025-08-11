Left Menu

Pakistan Urges India to Resume Indus Water Treaty

Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to the Indus Water Treaty, calling on India to resume its normal functioning after India suspended it in May following a terror attack. The Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled that India must respect the treaty's provisions when constructing hydropower plants on Western Rivers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 11-08-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 22:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Pakistan on Monday reiterated its commitment to the Indus Water Treaty and called on India to immediately reinstate the agreement's normal operations. This comes after New Delhi put the treaty in 'abeyance' following a terror incident in April.

The Foreign Office lauded the Permanent Court of Arbitration's interpretation of the treaty, which emphasised that India's new run-of-river hydropower projects must adhere strictly to the treaty's requirements on the Western Rivers, namely the Chenab, Jhelum, and Indus.

The Court's ruling asserted that India is obligated to allow the unrestricted flow of these rivers' waters for Pakistan's use, underscoring the need for compliance with the treaty, not just best practices determined by India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

