Family Feud: Viral Video Sparks Outcry

A disturbing video has taken social media by storm, capturing a young man assaulting his father in Nagpur city over what is described as a 'family matter.' The footage, which reveals the son repeatedly slapping and grabbing his father, went viral on Monday.

The local police, upon recognizing the Shanti Nagar resident, approached the family despite no official complaint from the victim. The son was counselled by police, who emphasized that such violence would not be tolerated.

The mother, who was present during the incident, dismissed the police intervention as unnecessary involvement in personal affairs. Nevertheless, authorities issued a stern warning against filial violence to uphold family harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)