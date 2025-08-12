Left Menu

Family Feud: Viral Video Sparks Outcry

A video showing a young man assaulting his father went viral, prompting police in Nagpur to locate and counsel the man, despite no formal complaint lodged. The altercation, termed a 'family matter' by the family, raised public concern over domestic violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 12-08-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 00:05 IST
Family Feud: Viral Video Sparks Outcry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A disturbing video has taken social media by storm, capturing a young man assaulting his father in Nagpur city over what is described as a 'family matter.' The footage, which reveals the son repeatedly slapping and grabbing his father, went viral on Monday.

The local police, upon recognizing the Shanti Nagar resident, approached the family despite no official complaint from the victim. The son was counselled by police, who emphasized that such violence would not be tolerated.

The mother, who was present during the incident, dismissed the police intervention as unnecessary involvement in personal affairs. Nevertheless, authorities issued a stern warning against filial violence to uphold family harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025