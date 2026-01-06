Left Menu

Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Political Controversy and Public Outcry

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has stated that Uttarakhand is open to investigations regarding the Ankita Bhandari murder case. Dhami emphasizes that decisions will conform to the wishes of Ankita's parents. Rising public protests demand a CBI probe to investigate alleged political figures linked to the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 06-01-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 17:55 IST
Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Political Controversy and Public Outcry
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami affirmed the state's openness to any investigation concerning the Ankita Bhandari murder case. The chief minister emphasized that any final decision would account for the opinions of Ankita's parents, describing them as crucial to maintaining the integrity of the proceedings.

Opposition parties are vocal in their demands for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe. Demonstrations persist as social organizations join forces, aiming to uncover a 'VIP' allegedly entangled in the incident.

The 2022 murder of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari at the Vanantra Resort resulted in life sentences for the resort's owner and two employees. A political storm has erupted following claims by actress Urmila Sanawar, who named a BJP leader as the 'VIP' involved in the case, adding layers of intrigue and urgency to the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Grants Bail with Strict Conditions in 2020 Delhi Riots Case

Supreme Court Grants Bail with Strict Conditions in 2020 Delhi Riots Case

 India
2
G7 Finance Ministers Gather to Strategize on Rare Earth Supply Chains

G7 Finance Ministers Gather to Strategize on Rare Earth Supply Chains

 Belgium
3
Supriya Sule Raises Alarm Over Maharashtra Election Irregularities

Supriya Sule Raises Alarm Over Maharashtra Election Irregularities

 India
4
Sebi Proposes 30-Day Lag for Stock Data Education Use

Sebi Proposes 30-Day Lag for Stock Data Education Use

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

How AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026