Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Political Controversy and Public Outcry

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami affirmed the state's openness to any investigation concerning the Ankita Bhandari murder case. The chief minister emphasized that any final decision would account for the opinions of Ankita's parents, describing them as crucial to maintaining the integrity of the proceedings.

Opposition parties are vocal in their demands for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe. Demonstrations persist as social organizations join forces, aiming to uncover a 'VIP' allegedly entangled in the incident.

The 2022 murder of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari at the Vanantra Resort resulted in life sentences for the resort's owner and two employees. A political storm has erupted following claims by actress Urmila Sanawar, who named a BJP leader as the 'VIP' involved in the case, adding layers of intrigue and urgency to the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)