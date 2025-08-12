Trump's Global Trade War: A New Era of Tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump has ignited a global trade war by imposing a series of tariffs aimed at particular countries and products.

The president has established a baseline tariff of 10% on all imports entering the United States. Over and above this, additional duties are levied on specific products or countries, adding layers of complexity to international trade relations.

Here's a rundown of the targeted tariffs that have been implemented or are being considered. For example, Afghanistan faces a 15% tariff, while Brazil contends with a 50% tariff on certain items like aircraft and orange juice. Additionally, the European Union confronts a 15% tariff on most goods. Product-specific tariffs add another tier of economic strategy, with steel and aluminum tariffs set at 50% and potential 200% tariffs threatened on pharmaceuticals.

(With inputs from agencies.)