Left Menu

Trump's Global Trade War: A New Era of Tariffs

President Donald Trump has initiated a global trade war through various tariffs on imports targeting specific countries and products. These measures include a 10% baseline tariff on all imports into the U.S. and additional duties, highlighting complex international economic tensions and affecting diverse industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 00:55 IST
Trump's Global Trade War: A New Era of Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump has ignited a global trade war by imposing a series of tariffs aimed at particular countries and products.

The president has established a baseline tariff of 10% on all imports entering the United States. Over and above this, additional duties are levied on specific products or countries, adding layers of complexity to international trade relations.

Here's a rundown of the targeted tariffs that have been implemented or are being considered. For example, Afghanistan faces a 15% tariff, while Brazil contends with a 50% tariff on certain items like aircraft and orange juice. Additionally, the European Union confronts a 15% tariff on most goods. Product-specific tariffs add another tier of economic strategy, with steel and aluminum tariffs set at 50% and potential 200% tariffs threatened on pharmaceuticals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025