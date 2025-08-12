Trump's Global Trade War: A New Era of Tariffs
President Donald Trump has initiated a global trade war through various tariffs on imports targeting specific countries and products. These measures include a 10% baseline tariff on all imports into the U.S. and additional duties, highlighting complex international economic tensions and affecting diverse industries.
The president has established a baseline tariff of 10% on all imports entering the United States. Over and above this, additional duties are levied on specific products or countries, adding layers of complexity to international trade relations.
Here's a rundown of the targeted tariffs that have been implemented or are being considered. For example, Afghanistan faces a 15% tariff, while Brazil contends with a 50% tariff on certain items like aircraft and orange juice. Additionally, the European Union confronts a 15% tariff on most goods. Product-specific tariffs add another tier of economic strategy, with steel and aluminum tariffs set at 50% and potential 200% tariffs threatened on pharmaceuticals.
