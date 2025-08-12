Trump's Federal Takeover of D.C. Sparks Controversy and Fear

President Donald Trump has taken unprecedented control of Washington, D.C.'s law enforcement, deploying National Guard troops amid what he describes as a critical public safety crisis. The decision has sparked concerns about local autonomy and echoes past interventions in cities with significant non-white populations.

Trump's announcement follows a familiar narrative used by conservative politicians to depict American cities as chaotic and in need of federal intervention. Residents and civil rights leaders express alarm, viewing the actions as reminiscent of historical instances where federal authority overrode local governance.

Monica Hopkins of the ACLU highlights the potential for widespread national repercussions, especially for majority-Black and Brown cities, warning of increased federal interference under the guise of addressing crime, even where local data may suggest otherwise. Local leaders condemn the move as an unjustified federal overreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)