Justice Vimal Kumar Yadav Sworn in as Delhi High Court Judge

In a significant development, Justice Vimal Kumar Yadav was sworn in as a judge of the Delhi High Court on Tuesday. The ceremony was officiated by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, increasing the total number of judges to 44.

The swearing-in ceremony took place within the premises of the high court, with Justice Yadav taking his oath in Hindi. His appointment was officially notified by the Centre on August 8.

Justice Yadav, a retired judicial officer from the Delhi District judiciary, had his name recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on July 28, seven months post-retirement. July also saw nine other judges taking the oath of office at the Delhi High Court.

