Unveiling the Andhra Liquor Scam: Complex Web of Kickbacks and Laundering
The Andhra Pradesh police filed a chargesheet in a local court regarding the alleged Rs 3,500-crore liquor scam, revealing systematic laundering of kickbacks through low-profile employees. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) identified a network involved in money laundering, utilizing petty deposits to conceal the criminal proceeds.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing this alleged scam, submitted a supplementary chargesheet on Monday. According to the chargesheet, these employees acted as couriers, depositing illicit cash into a network of accounts tied to the accused.
The chargesheet reveals a sophisticated pattern of cash layering and circulation, masking the origins of the crime proceeds. Portions of these kickbacks were disguised as salaries, while some low-profile individuals forwarded the cash to others involved in the scandal.
