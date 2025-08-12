Left Menu

Unveiling the Andhra Liquor Scam: Complex Web of Kickbacks and Laundering

The Andhra Pradesh police filed a chargesheet in a local court regarding the alleged Rs 3,500-crore liquor scam, revealing systematic laundering of kickbacks through low-profile employees. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) identified a network involved in money laundering, utilizing petty deposits to conceal the criminal proceeds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 12-08-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 11:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh police have filed a chargesheet in a local court concerning an alleged Rs 3,500-crore liquor scam. It uncovers systematic laundering of kickbacks through low-profile individuals, such as office employees.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing this alleged scam, submitted a supplementary chargesheet on Monday. According to the chargesheet, these employees acted as couriers, depositing illicit cash into a network of accounts tied to the accused.

The chargesheet reveals a sophisticated pattern of cash layering and circulation, masking the origins of the crime proceeds. Portions of these kickbacks were disguised as salaries, while some low-profile individuals forwarded the cash to others involved in the scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

