Unveiling the Andhra Liquor Scam: Complex Web of Kickbacks and Laundering

The Andhra Pradesh police have filed a chargesheet in a local court concerning an alleged Rs 3,500-crore liquor scam. It uncovers systematic laundering of kickbacks through low-profile individuals, such as office employees.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing this alleged scam, submitted a supplementary chargesheet on Monday. According to the chargesheet, these employees acted as couriers, depositing illicit cash into a network of accounts tied to the accused.

The chargesheet reveals a sophisticated pattern of cash layering and circulation, masking the origins of the crime proceeds. Portions of these kickbacks were disguised as salaries, while some low-profile individuals forwarded the cash to others involved in the scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)