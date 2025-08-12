Dry Days Destined: Delhi's Liquor Silence

In a bid to uphold certain civic traditions, Delhi will experience consecutive dry days, impacting its liquor sales. The closures coincide with the celebrations of Independence Day and Janmashtami.

According to Rule 52 of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, liquor vends under various license categories will be shut. Retail liquor stores, bars, restaurants, and similar establishments are mandated to close on August 15 and September 2, marking Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.

The restrictions, however, won't affect room services in hotels possessing licenses from 1-15/L-15F, as granted by the excise department to government-approved star-classified hotels.

