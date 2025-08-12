Left Menu

Dry Days Destined: Delhi's Liquor Silence

Delhi's liquor outlets will close on upcoming dry days due to Independence Day and Janmashtami. Under Rule 52 of Delhi Excise Rules, establishments like liquor vends, bars, and restaurants will be affected. Room service in licensed hotels remains exempt from restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 14:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to uphold certain civic traditions, Delhi will experience consecutive dry days, impacting its liquor sales. The closures coincide with the celebrations of Independence Day and Janmashtami.

According to Rule 52 of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, liquor vends under various license categories will be shut. Retail liquor stores, bars, restaurants, and similar establishments are mandated to close on August 15 and September 2, marking Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.

The restrictions, however, won't affect room services in hotels possessing licenses from 1-15/L-15F, as granted by the excise department to government-approved star-classified hotels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

