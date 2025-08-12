Daring Daylight Heist: Jewelry Store Robbed at Gunpoint

A group of unidentified gunmen stormed into a jewelry store in Chandanagar, committing a daylight robbery that resulted in the injury of a deputy manager. The assailants managed to escape with silver ornaments after firing shots and creating panic among staff and customers.

The incident took place around 10:35 AM when the masked perpetrators, numbering six to seven, brandished weapons and threatened employees, according to the Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty. Although they failed to open the store's safe, they seized silver jewelry from the display case.

After the theft, the group fled on two-wheelers. Police officials retrieved empty shells from the scene and suspect there might be additional accomplices involved. CCTV footage is being analyzed as investigators explore every possible angle to apprehend the culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)