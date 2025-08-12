Left Menu

Daring Daylight Heist: Jewelry Store Robbed at Gunpoint

A gang of masked men conducted a brazen robbery at a jewelry store in Chandanagar, injuring the deputy manager and stealing silver ornaments. Despite failing to open the safe, the assailants fled on two-wheelers. Local police are investigating and pursuing the suspects based on available evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-08-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 16:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A group of unidentified gunmen stormed into a jewelry store in Chandanagar, committing a daylight robbery that resulted in the injury of a deputy manager. The assailants managed to escape with silver ornaments after firing shots and creating panic among staff and customers.

The incident took place around 10:35 AM when the masked perpetrators, numbering six to seven, brandished weapons and threatened employees, according to the Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty. Although they failed to open the store's safe, they seized silver jewelry from the display case.

After the theft, the group fled on two-wheelers. Police officials retrieved empty shells from the scene and suspect there might be additional accomplices involved. CCTV footage is being analyzed as investigators explore every possible angle to apprehend the culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

