Supreme Court Mandates Immediate Release for Overheld Prisoners

The Supreme Court has ordered states and union territories to release prisoners who have completed their sentences and are not involved in other cases. This directive follows concerns about prisoners, such as Sukhdev Yadav, being held beyond their sentence period. The court emphasized adherence to Article 21 of India's Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 19:18 IST
The Supreme Court expressed alarm over inmates stuck in jails despite having served their sentences, instructing all states and union territories to release such convicts if they are not implicated in other cases. This landmark decision aims to address wrongful detainment beyond served terms.

The directive was issued by a bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and K V Viswanathan as they ordered the release of Sukhdev Yadav in the high-profile Nitish Katara murder case. The court emphasized that once the jail term is complete, convicts should be freed unless charges in other cases persist.

Underpinning this ruling is Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, safeguarding personal liberty unless legally challenged. The court instructed the dissemination of its order to ensure prompt action and prevent future judicial oversights regarding prisoner release protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

