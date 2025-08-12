Safe Punjab WhatsApp Chatbot: A New Front in the Anti-Drug Crusade

More than 5,000 drug-related cases have been registered within a year of launching the 'Safe Punjab WhatsApp Chatbot', said Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday. The chatbot, launched by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in August 2024, has turned public tips into action, boasting a 32 percent conversion rate.

The initiative has facilitated the registration of over 5,000 First Information Reports (FIRs), marking its effectiveness in curbing drug activities. Accessible at 9779100200, the portal has become a crucial intelligence source and a powerful tool in the state's anti-drug campaign 'Yudh Nashian Virudh', initiated on March 1, 2025.

Cheema highlighted decisive actions such as dismantling 182 illegal properties and seizing significant quantities of drugs, including 1,054 kilograms of heroin. He criticized the previous administrations for their inadequacies in combating the drug trade while affirming the Aam Aadmi Party's commitment to resolving the issue.

