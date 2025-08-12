Deadly Altercation: A Tragic End in Jharkhand

In a tragic incident in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, a domestic dispute turned deadly, resulting in the death of Janki Kumari. The altercation occurred on Tuesday morning in Joigisole village, where Abdul Qasim allegedly slammed his wife's head against the wall, leading to her death.

Local residents quickly gathered at the scene after hearing the commotion and alerted the authorities. Police officers arrived promptly, recovering Kumari's body and sending it for an autopsy. The Superintendent of Police for the Rural area, Rishabha Garg, confirmed Qasim's arrest following the incident.

Authorities are now investigating the nature of the couple's relationship—whether they were married or in a live-in arrangement—and are also looking into whether Kumari was a minor. Reports suggest Kumari eloped with Qasim three months ago, adding another layer to this tragic story.

(With inputs from agencies.)