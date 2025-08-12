Left Menu

Deadly Altercation: A Tragic End in Jharkhand

In Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, a woman named Janki Kumari was killed allegedly by her husband Abdul Qasim during a domestic altercation. The police, alerted by local residents, have arrested Qasim and are investigating the couple's relationship status and possible issues surrounding the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 12-08-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 19:42 IST
Deadly Altercation: A Tragic End in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, a domestic dispute turned deadly, resulting in the death of Janki Kumari. The altercation occurred on Tuesday morning in Joigisole village, where Abdul Qasim allegedly slammed his wife's head against the wall, leading to her death.

Local residents quickly gathered at the scene after hearing the commotion and alerted the authorities. Police officers arrived promptly, recovering Kumari's body and sending it for an autopsy. The Superintendent of Police for the Rural area, Rishabha Garg, confirmed Qasim's arrest following the incident.

Authorities are now investigating the nature of the couple's relationship—whether they were married or in a live-in arrangement—and are also looking into whether Kumari was a minor. Reports suggest Kumari eloped with Qasim three months ago, adding another layer to this tragic story.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025