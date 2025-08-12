Left Menu

Parliamentary Push: Government Passes Six Bills Amid Opposition Uproar

Despite opposition protests, the government advanced its legislative agenda by passing six bills in Parliament before a break for Independence Day. A three-member panel was established to investigate allegations against High Court Judge Yashwant Varma. The session witnessed heated exchanges and opposition walkouts.

Defying opposition protests, the government continued its legislative push, securing the passage of six bills before the Independence Day recess. Key legislation moved forward, including the Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill and the Indian Ports Bill.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced a probe into allegations against Judge Yashwant Varma, setting in motion an impeachment process. Opposition members displayed disruptive behavior, drawing criticism from Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

The Rajya Sabha passed sports and finance bills despite opposition walkouts. Both Houses adjourned for a five-day break, scheduled to reconvene on August 18, with the session concluding on August 21.

